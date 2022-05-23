scorecardresearch
Trailer for '9 Hours' depict the violence in robberies

The trailer for the web series '9 Hours' is out now. The series, which was created by Krish Jagarlamudi and directed by Niranjan Kaushik and Jacob Verghese, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on June 2.

‘9 Hours,’ starring Taraka Ratna as a cop, is about three fugitives attempting to rob three banks. They’ve planned ahead and know how to flee with the loot. Is there someone in charge of them behind the screen? Taraka Ratna’s cop character is perplexed by knowing a secret, as per the trailer.

Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini, Ravi Varma, Preethi Asrani, Ankith Koyya, Jwala Koti, and Monica Reddy play important roles in the series, which is set in the 1990s.

‘9 Hours,’ with music by Shakthi Kanth Karthick and cinematography by Manojh Reddy, will be streamed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The production design and editing are done by Rajkumar Gibson Talari and Dharmendra Kakarla, respectively.

First Frame Entertainments produces ‘9 Hours,’ which is produced by Rajeev Reddy Y and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi.

