Watch comedy series One Mic Stand Season 2 trailer

Prime Video today announced the second season of the widely popular Amazon Original Series One Mic Stand through a captivating trailer. To be launched as part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for 2021, the new season brings together an eclectic ensemble of celebrity guests paired with equally hilarious mentors who give these celebrities tips and tricks to ace it on the stage.

The trailer showcases this season’s special celebrity ensemble including the maverick film director, producer, screenwriter Karan Johar, the bold and charming actress, model and entrepreneur Sunny Leone, the cool yet intense rapper Raftaar, fierce and famous journalist Faye D’souza and one of India’s bestselling authors Chetan Bhagat. Replete with rib-tickling laughter and surprises, the new season of the five-part series promises to be bigger, funnier and whackier than the previous seasons.

“At Prime Video India, our endeavour has always been to create compelling, differentiated and disruptive stories and formats that can resonate with a wide audience base,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India. “This led us to developing One Mic Stand, a show that does not just explore the funny, witty facets of your favourite celebs but also gives a peak into their tense, anxious and vulnerable moments as they walk up on the stage.”

“This raw yet riveting format captured the imagination of the audiences and helped expand the comedy zeitgeist in the country. We are extremely excited to bring season 2 which brings together a diverse set of celebs who are attempting stand-up comedy for the first time ever. And cheering them are their mentors who are seasoned comics. I am thrilled to share that a format that was pioneered in India is currently being adapted in Germany and the production is currently underway!” she said.

Sapan Verma, creator and host of One Mic Stand Season 2, said, “The overwhelming response from the audience for Season 1 motivated us to make the upcoming season bigger and better. Season 2 brings together a diverse range of talented celebrities who will try their hand at comedy for the first time. You’ve seen them excel as leaders of their own industries before, but you will get to see a completely different side of them on the show. In this season as well, we’ve got some of the biggest and most experienced comedians from the country mentoring them for their debut. Looking forward to the global premiere of our show on 22nd October.”