Tvara Mehta talks about her journey and her recently released webseries ‘Anti 2020’

Now famous among her rising number of fans, Tvara Mehta started her journey from creating a photo story on social media. It was called ‘Sheroes Redemption’ a story about issues that women face in an urban setup. An actor-entrepreneur-influencer, Tvara Mehta has given credible performances in recently released web series ‘Anti-2020’, several ad films & short films and her plays ‘Experimental Affairs’ & ‘Guardians of the Madness’.

Tvara is the protagonist in Anti 2020, a web series which revolves around her characters’ love life and how the pandemic affected it. It was shot during covid with all the guidelines, so it managed to bring back the memories which the audience could surely connect to.

She has always been a curious person and has dabbled in various things for the same reason. She says, “I was extremely inclined towards telling stories & performing arts – something that is also socially driven and impactful, which made me create plays.” Her play Guardians of the Madness, which was quite a hit, is an out & out comedy but also had a strong conversation about mental health awareness. It struck a chord with audiences considering the stressful lifestyle we lead. She wants to do more web series and films too.

She has promoted over 100 national & international brands via her social media. She has vastly travelled in India, promoting local homestays and also collaborated with various hotels. Recently Tvara walked Times Fashion Week in Ahmedabad representing well-known brands. Whether it is fashion, food or travel – her explorer spirit never lets her settle and has found an engaged fan following – be it online or offline.

Her photostory Sheroes Redemption inspired her to start her clothing label Sheroes. Sheroes has been working to empower women by creating outfits in all sizes, a range of workwear and recently has also introduced sustainable clothing. Sheroes has been a successful venture since last four years.