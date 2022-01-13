‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’ motion poster is a vibrant mix of stories in the anthology

- Advertisement -

Ahead of the release of the trailer of Hindi anthology, Unpaused: Naya Safar, Amazon Prime Video dropped the motion poster of the film, featuring the star cast of all five films of the anthology.

The motion poster, with a soothing background music, gives a glimpse into the films, titled Teen Tigada, The Couple, Gond Ke Laddu, War Room, and Vaikunth. The trailer of the film will be dropped on 15 January, 2022.

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window of hope, positivity and new beginning, making us value life and emotions more than ever. Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship – sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth).

Five filmmakers from varied backgrounds have come together to shape the anthology with their individual short films, the names include Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule. The anthology, which features an ensemble cast of Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli, will be released on Prime Video on January 21.