Unseen ‘Making Episode’ of docu-drama BREAK POINT released

ZEE5 is all set to celebrate one year anniversary of India’s most acclaimed docu-drama series, BREAK POINT. Co-directed by the award-winning duo – Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, BREAK POINT brought to the forefront, for the first time on celluloid, the ‘Bromance to Breakup’ story of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi and answered the many questions that fans had regarding their public split.

BREAK POINT was celebrated across the world as one of the best Hindi web shows of 2021 for its neatly crafted, compiled and conceptualised version of the Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi tragedy. And now, to celebrate its one-year success story on ZEE5, the makers are releasing an unseen ‘Making Episode’ to give the fans additional footage to celebrate over.

Producer and Director, Nitesh Tiwari said, “As a storyteller there are certain stories you want to tell and very rarely as a storyteller you get to tell a story which you yourself wanted to hear. I honestly didn’t expect this journey of BREAK POINT to be so educating for me as there were many firsts for us also. This was the first time that I and Ashwiny were directing together, and this was our first docu-series. So, we pushed and challenged ourselves and it has been a great learning.”

Producer and Director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “It came as a blessing that I could tell their (Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi) story to the nation. And it was the first time that Nitesh and I were co-directing together under our production house, so it was fun and a welcome break. It took a little while to break that barrier with Lee-Hesh but once they believed and trusted us that we are going to be telling their story with utmost honesty, they shed those barriers and started speaking to us like they were speaking to a friend or confidant.”

Mahesh Bhupathi said, “BREAK POINT has been a life-changing experience as it brought me and Leander together after so many years and it made us reflect upon our journey and story. I am glad that it received so much admiration from the fans and I hope that we get to celebrate many more milestones and inspire many more generations.”

Leander Paes said, “Ashwiny and Nitesh are a formidable duo, and we are glad that we got an opportunity to work with them to narrate our journey. They put their heart and soul into telling our story in the most unbiased and honest manner and we are glad that our fans enjoyed watching us on the screen. The response so far has been wonderful and it’s exciting that they are releasing some un-seen footage and giving the fans something new to rejoice over. Looking forward to many more celebrations with the team.”

The unseen ‘Making Episode’ of BREAK POINT along with the other 7 episodes is available on ZEE5