Urvashi Rautela-Randeep Hooda reach Chambal

Jio Studios 'Inspector Avinash' starring Urvashi Rautela & Randeep Hooda reach Chambal for further shoot along with the team

By Glamsham Editorial
Inspector Avinash the upcoming web series starring Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda portrays the real-life story of Encounter Specialist Avinash Mishra. The web series is a production of Jio Studios. Urvashi Rautela who has acted in series and films like Virgin Bhanupriya, Porobashinee, Sanam Re, The Dance Project, etc is going to star in a cop thriller, in which the lead will be played by Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela is playing Poonam Mishra, in ‘Inspector Avinash’, portraying Avinash Mishra’s wife.

Certain aspects of the web series were shot in Lucknow and now the shoot is going on in Chambal. Chambal is a place in Madhya Pradesh that has previously been known to be a hideout for the dacoits and bandits. A certain plot of ‘Inspector Avinash’ is going to be filmed in Chambal for which the entire crew and cast reached the location. The plot follows the scene in which Encounter Specialist Avinash Mishra and the police force get into a shootout with the dacoits like Nirbhay Gujjar and Jagjivan Parihar.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has signed a 3 film deal with the Jio studios, ‘Inspector Avinash’ being one of them. The actress will be seen next in an international music collaboration ‘Versace’ with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela also has certain south projects like ‘Black Rose’ and the Hindi remake of ‘Thirutu Payale 2’. Urvashi Rautela will be doing a romantic plot with Guru Randhawa in the upcoming music video ‘Mar Jayenge.”

