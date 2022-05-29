Val Kilmer will not be part of upcoming ‘Willow’ series

- Advertisement -

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, who played the role of Madmartigan in the 1988 dark fantasy film ‘Willow’, will not be seen in the upcoming series adaptation of the title, reports ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

The continuation of the beloved 1988 fantasy film by the same name will find Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley reprising their roles as the sorcerer Willow Ufgood and the warrior queen Sorsha, respectively. However, a per ‘Entertainment Weekly’, Kilmer, who has struggled with his speech following a two-year battle with throat cancer, will not star in the show.

Willow is executive produced by Jon M. Chu alongside showrunners Kasdan and Wendy Mericle. Ron Howard, the film’s director, and Bob Dolman, the film’s writer, are also executive producers, as is Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy.

The series, follows Princess Kit (played by Ruby Cruz), the daughter of Sorcha and Madmartigan, as she, Jade (played by Erin Kellyman) and Dove (played by Ellie Bamber) seek out Willow to help them save the world.

In addition, the series will also star Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers and Talisa Garcia.