Actor Varun Sharma to turn cricket commentator

With Cricket and Entertainment being the two religions in India, imagine the frenzy when one gets to experience both at the same time! While VIVO IPL is the epitome of cricketainment, Disney+ Hotstar enhances the entertainment quotient of India’s most favourite cricketing event with an exclusive commentary feed titled Hotstar Dosts.

Adding a fresh tadka of entertainment to the LIVE cricketing action and tickling your funny bone are India’s popular comedians and entertainers such as Varun Sharma, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Amit Bhadana, Amit Tandon, Harsh Gujral, Angad Singh Ranyal, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mantra, Zakir Khan and others take the commentary box to make this season of VIVO IPL the most amusing one for entertainment and cricket lovers!

Elaborating on the same, the Bollywood actor Varun Sharma said, “Cricket has been an inseparable part of my personality since my growing up years. I like to gather with friends and family and make every big cricket match a whole event, especially VIVO IPL which is a mega celebration for all Indians. With an electrifying uproar, VIVO IPL brings everybody together to enjoy and cheer their favourite teams. Since childhood I used to sit around and be the commentator for my family and getting to do this now with Hotstar Dosts is like revisiting childhood. I am sure it’ll be an entertaining ride with all these phenomenal entertainers.”

Expressing his excitement at being a cricket commentator, comedian and cricket aficionado Zakir Khan who hosted the initial episodes of Hotstar Dosts said, “Disney+ Hotstar has been the preferred destination for all things cricket and sports for all youngsters. I am a huge cricket fan and the IPL is like the festive season for me when I pause everything and simply plan my day around my favourite team’s match. With Hotstar Dosts, we are reinventing the idea of cricket commentary by bringing in a touch of humour for all cricket lovers. It’s almost like sitting and chatting with a bunch of friends while watching the match. We will keep the energy high and the level of humour even higher.”