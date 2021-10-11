Veronica Robledo’s ‘The Crickets Dance’ trailer released

- Advertisement -

A southern attorney discovers a lost diary, one that changes her life and helps her find true love after she’s nearly killed in a brutal attack, in a compelling new film starring Sons of Anarchy’s Kristen Renton. Based on the novel by Deborah Robillard, director Veronica Robledo’s award-winning crime drama ‘The Crickets Dance’ comes to digital October 26.

If Angie Lawrence, an attorney, and southern beauty, ever hopes to find love she needs to do two things: let a man walk her to the door and let go of the past. She sadly gets the opportunity to do both when she inherits a stunning southern antebellum mansion.

While moving in, she discovers a diary hidden in the attic. It dates back 150 years. She becomes entranced with the diary’s history of slavery, brutality and how the bounds of time and injustice were overcome by love. So much so, that she hardly notices when the handsome black attorney, Andrew Ruben McGrath, is assigned to share an office with her.

Angie continues to explore the diary, which is riveting and heartbreaking. Angie needs to let go of the past and Andrew needs to discover it, so both can finally move forward with their futures. Together, they attempt to unravel the mystery of the antebellum mansion. They’re just two people searching for the truth and hoping to find love. Time heals the wounds and love mends the fences.

Emmy winner Bill Oberst Jr, Sandra Ellis Lafferty (The Hunger Games : Catching Fire), Daytime star Bobbie Eakes (All My Children), William Mark McCullough (L.A’s Finest), KateLynn Newberry (Widow’s Point) and Kevin Mikal Curry (the upcoming Samaritan) also star.