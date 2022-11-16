The much-awaited ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vicky shared the news on Instagram and captioned, “Picked the #FunVicky option. See you soon! Sambhaal lena. 🤞🏽🙏🏽😘 GovindaNaamMera coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar! GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @ajit_andhare @bhumipednekar @kiaraaliaadvani @shashankkhaitan @viacom18studios @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films @sonymusicindia”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several exciting films lined up for release. After the OTT release of Govinda Naam Mera, the actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur. In the Meghna Gulzar movie, Vicky will be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw. He will be seen alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The movie gets an OTT release which is on Disney Hostar.

Check out Vicky Kaushal announces his upcoming film promo ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ in a fun way with Karan Johar below: