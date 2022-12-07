scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
OTTNews

Vicky Kaushal grooves on ‘Kya Baat Hai’, says Katrina Kaif begs not to put such videos

By Glamsham Bureau
Vicky Kaushal grooves on 'Kya Baat Hai'
Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 Harrdy Sandhu, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Govinda Naam Mera _ pic courtesy yt

Actor and national crush Vicky Kaushal shared a candid video of himself grooving on the track ‘Kya Baat Hai’ from his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and said that his wife Katrina Kaif begs him not post such clips on social media.

In the clip, he shared on Instagram, Vicky sits on a chair and just sways to the music, featuring him and Kiara Advani.

Vicky wrote on Instagram, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!”

‘Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0’ is the third song from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which is a revamped version of Harrdy Sandhu’s track by the same name. Two other songs have also been released from the film titled ‘Bana Sharabi’ and ‘Bijli’.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and will relase on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Previous article
Dhanush tops list of most popular Indian stars, followed by Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai
Next article
Rupali Ganguly: Proud I'm part of a show which raises issues about which people cringe to talk
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Kriti Sanon

Nikki Tamboli

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US