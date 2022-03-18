- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Vidya Balan: 'Jalsa' will change the way people look at life

By Glamsham Bureau
Vidya Balan: 'Jalsa' will change the way people look at life
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in Jalsa poster _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress Vidya Balan, whose film ‘Jalsa’ releases on OTT on Friday, revealed that the film will trigger a change of arc in the audience as well on some level.

Linking it to the challenges that life throws at people, the actress said that every achievement calls for a ‘Jalsa’ (celebration).

- Advertisement -

Talking about the film, she said, “‘Jalsa’ is a celebration and I think we keep on talking, you should celebrate every single day. At the end of the film you will realize that you have been through something and you emerge on the other side of it. It is like a celebration.”

Explaining further, she said, “There was a scene, where the politician’s son keeps using ‘Jalsa bapu Jalsa’ on all his hoardings. Every little challenge you overcome is a ‘Jalsa’ or rather requires a ‘Jalsa’. It’s a celebration of life with its ups and downs.”

- Advertisement -

She concluded by sharing her biggest takeaway from the project, as she said, “I think one thing all will take away is the fact that no one is infallible, we are all human and we are bound to something and that’s what makes us human. It is to fall and get on your own feet that life is all about.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePrabhas on Spanish vacation, undergoes minor surgery for 'Salaar' injury
Next articleMadhuri Dixit: OTT platforms allow artistes to explore global stories
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Asim Riaz

Malavika Mohanan

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,366FansLike
50,167FollowersFollow
6,853FollowersFollow
59,540FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US