Watch Vidya Balan in ‘Sherni’ teaser

Adv.

After the captivating announcement last week, the teaser of Vidya Balan’s next – ‘Sherni’ was dropped today. As fans are waiting to see Vidya Balan’s performance after almost a year (last seen in Shakuntala Devi), the makers decided to share a glimpse of it much sooner than we expected.

After collaborating on various successful ventures over the years, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment come on board for yet another unconventional story.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of ‘Newton’ fame, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. With Vidya Balan in the lead, ‘Sherni’ is a fictional story that takes us through the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict. The teaser has already left the audiences even more excited for the trailer, which will release on 2nd June.

Adv.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast that includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. Sherni will exclusively release in June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.