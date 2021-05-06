Vidya Malavade to play a diva in ‘Bamini and Boys’

Adv.

Vidya Malavade has entertained viewers over the years with several iconic roles across television, films and digital platforms. This time again, the actor will be seen in a never seen before avtar. Vidya is all set to play a quintessential gorgeous landlady who has three young tenants going ga-ga over her beauty in Disney+ Hotstar’s comedy series titled ‘Bamini and Boys’.

The show revolves around three boys Hardik, Utpal and Abhinav who fall head over heels for their landlady Bamini and try to woo her in the most comical way possible. Along with Vidya, the series features the young and talented stars Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda and Anuj Pandit.

Talking about her experience on playing the role of Bamini, actress Vidya Malavade said, “Bamini and Boys is going to be a fun entertainer for all the viewers. I am playing the role of Bamini, who is drop-dead gorgeous and uses it for her benefit but is not egoistic about it. She is a single mother who is very ambitious, generous, fun loving and loves all the attention she gets.”

She further revealed that, “Playing the role of Bamini has been a fun roller coaster ride for me since I have never played such an animated, fun and a child woman like character. This was an exciting challenge that I took up, there was so much to experiment with my character since I am generally very quiet whereas Bamini is a complete opposite as she is a party animal.”

“So, this was definitely a good change for me. Plus, working with this cast was so much fun, all three of them are super talented. The show is going to be a comedy riot with Bamini and her Boys who she fondly addresses as ‘Dahling’. Hope the viewers enjoy the show and my new avtaar as Bamini as much as we enjoyed making it”, Vidya concluded