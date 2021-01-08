OTT News

Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan starrer ‘The Power’ to release on OTT

By Glamsham Editorial
Vidyut Jammwal Shruti Haasan starrer 'The Power' Poster
The Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan starrer ‘The Power’ is all set for a digital release on January 14.

‘The Power’ is a thriller set against the backdrop of the nineties. The story showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. The film explores their battle for love and what is right or wrong.

‘The Power’ is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will release on ZeePlex, the pay-per-view platform of Zee Entertainment.

“(The) ‘Power’ is a very entertaining film and goes well with our endeavour to bring only the best content for our viewers. We are sure that ‘Power’, as a ZeePlex exclusive, will be enjoyed by the audience,” said Shariq Patel, CEO, ZeePlex.  –ians/dc/arm

