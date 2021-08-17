Vijay Babu glad that ‘#Home’ getting digital release

- Advertisement -

Amazon Original Movie #Home is an upcoming family film all set to exclusively premiere on 19th August on Amazon Prime Video. Written and Directed by Rojin Thomas and produced by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House, the Malayalam movie is about Oliver Twist (portrayed by Indrans), a humble, technology-challenged father who struggles to bond with his grown-up sons as they begin to drift apart and become engrossed in the world of social media.

Speaking about the film’s release during one of the biggest festivals in Kerala, Producer and Actor Vijay Babu, who plays a pivotal character in #Home says, “I’m so happy that a movie like #Home, which is relatable to everyone in the family is being released to a wider audience through Amazon Prime Video. This is a movie that can possibly cut across all segments and its release during Onam is a cherry on top. Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala for family reunions and a perfect occasion for families to sit together and enjoy this beautiful film together.”

The film’s trailer was released yesterday and gave a sneak peek into the world of Oliver Twist and his sons, leading to lot of curiosity and excitement among film fans across the globe.

#Home features a versatile cast including Indrans and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, along with Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.

An extremely relevant and relatable story set in current times, #Home is a light-hearted family film that is set to premiere globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 19th August and will be available across 240 countries and territories.