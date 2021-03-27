ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Vijay Varma: Heroes of the future would be geeks

Gone are the days of emperors, warriors and business magnates. Geeks would be the heroes in future, feels Vijay Varma.

By Glamsham Bureau
Vijay Varma | news agency pic
Vijay Varma
ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the age of the geeks, so we’ve imagined that the heroes of the future would be geeks. Earlier warriors, kings, big businessmen, sportsmen — they were the heroes. But the heroes of the future would be people who are intelligent and studious and excelling in their field of academics, because the future is technology,” said Vijay Varma.

Gone are the days of emperors, warriors and business magnates. Geeks would be the heroes in future, feels Vijay Varma.

Referring to his character Saajan Kundu in the new sci-fi comedy web series “OK Computer”, he added, “We created a hero who is a geek and looks exactly like someone who has passed from IIT. There is also a sarkari babu kind of feel to it because he is working for the government. My character Saajan Kundu is a cyber cell police officer. In future, there will be a lot more crimes virtually and digitally by the AI (artifical intelligence), this is what is being predicted. In a space of science fiction and comedy this person is trying to be very serious about what he’s doing and that’s where the humour lies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quizzed if he is tech savvy in real life, the actor replied: “I am an avid gamer, I love PlayStation. I really like to go ahead and learn new technology.”

The Disney+ Hotstar sci-fi comedy series talks about the future where Artificial Intelligence has a strong presence in human lives. Can technology overpower humans in future? “Right now humans are making technology that enables them to perform their tasks easily, and the consciousness of AI is at a nascent stage. If it grows to a level of consciousness that can threaten us, then it will be a problem, and I think that can happen. For now we are safe but you never know! We did not anticipate the rapid increase in fake news 5-10 years ago, we didn’t see it coming. So we never know!” the actor replied.

Vijay shares the screen with Jackie Shroff in the web series. Talking about the experience of working with the veteran actor, he said: “I’m pretty vocal about my love for Jacky dada. We have such killer scenes together! It feels great to be able to share screen time with him and chat on the sets. He is one of those hero figures you have, he is a personality and has got his wit and charm. Just to see him, work with him and learn from him was a delight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Memes featuring Vijay from the series are doing the rounds on social media. He himself shared a few recently.

Reacting to the same, the actor laughed heartily: “Oh! I embrace them! I’m like, can we have more of these?”

–By Ahana Bhattacharya

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRock Band Strings are “graciously concluding” Indian musicians recall their time with Strings
Next articleControversies never leave our filmmakers… check this one
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jackie Shroff-Vijay Varma’s Vikram-Betal moment

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jackie Shroff has opened up on his experience of a piggyback ride on actor Vijay Varma in the new web series "OK Computer"
Read more
Review

Web Series Review | OK Computer: A unique sci fi droll

Vishal Verma - 0
'OK Computer' is first of its kind in Indian OTT platform. It’s not just an achievement in technology it’s a beguiling sci-fi thriller that pushes the debate of AI Vs Human forward
Read more
News

Vijay on Jackie Shroff: Excited to work with my 1990s film heroes

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Vijay Varma is excited to work with veteran actor Jackie Shroff, his hero from the 1990s Bollywood films.Vijay...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Miley Cyrus sparks romance rumours after night out with Yungblud

Why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) Ever thought why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity? Researchers have uncovered odontoblasts, the cells that form a...

Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 with Webkit security fix

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 27 (IANS) Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and the company issued an advisory to users to...

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 -- the virus that causes...

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates