Vijay Varma is overwhelmed, thanks audiences

Adv.

Vijay Varma was recently seen in the show, ‘OK Computer’ by Anand Gandhi. Ever since the release of which Vijay has been in the news endlessly for his spectacular performance while Anand is being highly appreciated for his new age and unique concept. Anand Gandhi’s latest show was announced as the most watched / streamed Indian show of the week.

Overwhelmed by such a response, Vijay took to his social media to thank the audiences. On his social media he shared a video montage of his stills as Saajan Kundu from the show with the caption: “Audience zindabad♥️ Most watch show/film of the week across all platforms 🤟🏼 @okcomputer_tv @disneyplushotstarvip @pooja.mov @neilpagedar @memewala”

Having been loved unanimously by the critics and audiences alike, Vijay has been subject of appraise for his role in the show. Anand Gandhi is also known for bringing offbeat and unique concepts to the screens.

Adv.

Anand Gandhi has given us many successful projects previously like ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘An Insignificant Man’.

With Anand bringing such a genre like sci-fi with comedy for the first time to India, Vijay has also shown us a first with his role of a cyber cell cop which saw him taking on a positive role for the first time previously having featured in some darker roles. Such a change of roles showed us how he can ace a vast range of roles with his talent as an actor.

The ‘Gully Boy’ fame has many other projects that he will be headlining like ‘Ok Computer’. These include ‘Fallen’ with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘Hurdang’ with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal and ‘Darlings’ with Alia Bhatt.