Vikram Bhatt succeeds in his motive with ‘Bisaat’

Writer-director Vikram Bhatt who is the maestro of thriller and horror is back with another project titled BISAAT – Khel Shatranj ka. The MX player series released on the 15th of April has been well received by the audience and critics.

It’s only been five days that the show has released and it is already called a new age murder mystery that is treading amongst the top 5 on OTT platforms. This 8 episode series stars Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor in lead role.

Talking about the same filmmaker Vikram Bhatt says, “Sandeepa and Omkar both have done an excellent job. As an actor, they have done justice to their character which has to lead to the best representation of the script. We can call it a team success for the entire cast and crew.” Adding to it, “My motive was to present a thriller that will keep the audience hooked till the end. It seems like we have succeeded.”

BISAAT – Khel Shatranj ka’s story revolves around a psychiatrist who gets caught in the middle of a murder. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, produced by Krishna Bhatt under the banner of Loneranger, the series also stars Khaled Siddiqui, Samay Thakkar, Vyas Hemang, Trishaan Singh Maini, Tanvi Thakkar, Coral Bhamra, Ashwin Kaushal, and Prakash Jha.