Vikrant Koul on playing a caring husband who cheats in 'Hai Taubba 3'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Koul who made his film debut with Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani’ will be seen in one of the segments of the anthology ‘Hai Taubba 3’. He plays ‘Karthik’, a married man who soon gets embroiled in a love triangle.

Vikrant will be sharing screen space with Rutpanna Aishwarya and Amika Shail in the upcoming anthology.

Speaking about his character, Vikrant shared: “I essay the role of Karthik who is a caring and doting husband. But then, as the story progresses, you get to see other shades of his character. The whole agenda is to break societal taboos, and we tried to do the same with this story. So it fits in the real world, it is practical and relatable.”

‘Hai Taubba 3’ will focus on women and will be about women who refuse to abide by societal norms and decide to break out of their monotonous lives to live the lives they truly desire. The other segments of the series will star ‘Paurashpur’ actress Poulomi Das, ‘Splitsvilla’ fame Arshiya Arshi, Aabha Paul and others.

‘Hai Taubba 3’ will stream from September 11 on ALTBalaji.

–IANS

