scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Vinit Kakar: After 'Lock Upp' I'm being very selective about my work

Actor Vinit Kakar, who was previously seen in the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is being selective about taking up new work.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actor Vinit Kakar, who was previously seen in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is being selective about taking up new work.

He adds: “I’m enjoying my time and after doing so much work. Now I’m concentrating on my business of hotels. And being very selective about acting projects. Currently I’m in Igatpuri as of now and looking after my business here.”

- Advertisement -

Vinit has mostly essayed negative roles on screen adds: “After doing so many negative roles, mythological shows now I’m very selective about roles. I want to essay important and challenging roles. I want my audience to feel proud of me. I will also only stay in association with good budget shows. I just don’t want to be part of shows randomly.”

Vinit started his career in showbiz with another reality TV show, ‘Truth Love Cash’ and became runner up. And later he started acting and featured mostly in the mythological television shows like ‘Radhakrishn’, ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’, ‘Vignaharta Ganesh’ among others.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGanesh Acharya: There's talent in India, but one has to look hard enough to find these hidden gems
Next article'FBI' finale gets pulled off following Texas school shooting
CELEBRITY GALLERY
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,568FansLike
52,254FollowersFollow
7,067FollowersFollow
60,009FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US