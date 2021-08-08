Vipul Amrutlal Shah says OTT will continue to create its own stars

- Advertisement -

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who has co-directed the web series ‘Human’, has talked about the fading star culture in Hindi cinema courtesy the digital space. He says OTT will continue to create its own stars.

“I personally feel that OTT has its own stars and OTT will continue to create its own stars. It’s not just in India but even abroad there are so many talents who are pure OTT stars with huge fan following and when they act in any show there is a lot of attraction in people to see these shows,” Shah said.

The filmmaker has helmed movies such as ‘Aankhen’, ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’ and ‘Namastey London’ among many others.

He has also bankrolled films including names like ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Force’ franchise and ‘Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty’ among others.

The filmmaker, who is married to actress Shefali Shah, revealed what will change with the ever-expanding world of digital platforms.

“However, what will eventually change is the typical star system that we have experienced in India for a long time. I don’t think that people will stop loving big stars they have loved for 15-20 years or new stars that have emerged,” he said.

The filmmaker added: “People will tend to love people and they will create new stars but the way the whole star system is dealt with that is something that I feel will change with the emergence of OTT.”

Amrutlal Shah believes there is “going to be a lot more discipline” in the “way we work and there is going to be professionalism.”

“And that is going to be the change in the way stars are dealt with. But I don’t think that there will ever be a day when new stars will not emerge or stars will stop being stars, that will not happen,” he added.