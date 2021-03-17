ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s directorial ‘The Bubble’

Vir Das is sure going places, after his impressive stint in Whiskey Cavalier, the actor is now been roped in for a key part in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble

By Glamsham Editorial
Vir Das joins Judd Apatow's directorial 'The Bubble'
Vir Das joins Judd Apatow's directorial 'The Bubble'
ADVERTISEMENT

Vir Das is sure going places, after his impressive stint in Whiskey Cavalier, the actor is now been roped in for a key part in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble. Apatow is a comedy genre genius having given stellar films including his directorial Knocked Up, The 40 Year Old Virgin, Trainwreck and has also produced films and series including Girls, Anchorman, The Big Sick, Begin Again, Superbad, Pineapple Express and many others.

Vir Das is part of a mega cast in Apatow’s directorial which he is also producing. The show boasts of a huge comedy cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz.

The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the news, and speaking of his excitement, Das said, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we’re making something special.”

The show will stream on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleThis Eid John Abraham to clash with ‘Your Most Wanted Bhai’
Next articleJonita Gandhi: Pandemic gave singers chance to connect with music within us
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Pagglait 'a simple story dealing with complex emotions': Director Umesh Bist

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The trailer of the Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Pagglait" dropped on Tuesday, and has garnered over five and a half lakh...
Read more
News

Oscar contenders share reactions on being nominated

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) The entire world has been reacting to the nominations for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, scheduled to take place...
Read more
Technology

Croma launches full range of fire TV edition smart LED TVs

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Croma, Indias first omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group on Tuesday announced its partnership with Amazon to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Graham Ivan Clark, a teenager behind the unprecedented Twitter hack of July last year that compromised high-profile accounts...

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates