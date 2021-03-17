Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s directorial ‘The Bubble’

ADVERTISEMENT

Vir Das is sure going places, after his impressive stint in Whiskey Cavalier, the actor is now been roped in for a key part in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble. Apatow is a comedy genre genius having given stellar films including his directorial Knocked Up, The 40 Year Old Virgin, Trainwreck and has also produced films and series including Girls, Anchorman, The Big Sick, Begin Again, Superbad, Pineapple Express and many others.

Vir Das is part of a mega cast in Apatow’s directorial which he is also producing. The show boasts of a huge comedy cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz.

The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.



Confirming the news, and speaking of his excitement, Das said, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we’re making something special.”

The show will stream on Netflix.