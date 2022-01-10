Vishal Jethwa says Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh ‘cool’ directors to work with

- Advertisement -

Actor Vishal Jethwa, who made his debut with ‘Mardaani 2’ and is now awaiting the release of his upcoming series ‘Human’, had a gala time working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the directors of the show.

The actor enjoyed the process of working under two perspectives of both Vipul and Mozez.

Sharing his shooting experience with both of, Vishal said, “After working with Gopi Sir on ‘Mardaani 2’, I thought there’s no other cool director but when I worked with Vipul Sir, I realised he is so easy to work with and not only Vipul but also Mozez Sir.”

Bifurcating the creative process of two directors, the actor said, “I just love the combination of these two directors because wherever practicality is needed, Vipul Sir is there and wherever emotionality is needed Mozez sir is there. That’s why I loved the bifurcation as the initial two to three episodes of ‘Human’ are directed by Vipul sir, and then Mozez Sir directed the other 5 episodes.”

The series, which stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe, will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 14.