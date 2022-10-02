Vishnu Kaushal discusses his character in 'Feels Like Home 2'

Content creator Vishnu Kaushal is known for his comic videos and now the actor will be seen reprising his character of Avinash in the second season of the web series ‘Feels Like Home’.

While talking in detail about his character and how it is going to be different from the previous season, he said: “I think things are not that black and white in real life, and so in the show as well, I think we tried to share the same thing. There was no right or wrong person; no one was selfish or selfless in that sense because it was a very complex situation. What do you do if your best friend is in love with your girlfriend? It’s just a very weird and awkward problem.”

The story of the web series revolves around four friends and their bonding. With the second season, Avinash’s character has evolved and become mature. He knows how to deal with his emotions and weaknesses, and he is no longer scared of facing the world. So, overall the four friends are shown sustaining their friendship despite all the differences.

He added more about his character, saying: “Avi, in his journey of becoming an adult, was in a space where he felt these emotions for the first time, so the second season is about how a boy gets comfortable with those feelings and grows up. How he does or does not overcome, what parts does he overcome, or what parts does he not? I think all of this was a part of his journey, and I don’t think it was selfish or selfless in that sense. But he was definitely maturing throughout the process.”

Elaborating on his journey of working in the series, Vishnu said: “I think the journey has been pretty fun since the first season. We did receive a lot of love. I’ll be very honest; a lot more than I had expected because it was my first show. The response was overwhelming; people said I had done a great job. Be it connecting with a lot of people in terms of being able to share their emotions, navigating through complex parts of friendships and love, and growing up in general.”

Created by Sidhanta Mathur and directed by Sahir Raza, the show stars Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose, and Inayat Sood.

‘Feels Like Home 2’ is all set to release on October 7 on Lionsgate Play.