'Khwabon Ke Parindey' celebrates friendship, hope, travel...

3 friends, 1 stranger & a journey of life with countless memories – ‘Khwabon Ke Parindey’, an all-new offering from Voot, starring Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe & Tushar Sharma. Directed by Tapasvi Mehta, the show celebrates friendship, hope, travel and rediscoveries of oneself & life and how your friends are your truth serum who will bring out the best in you.

The highly anticipated series will show an impulsive wild child, a pragmatic & practical guy, simple and sassy good girl & a quirky rugged hitchhiker take a trip across the scenic landscapes of Melbourne to Perth, on a journey that gives them an opportunity to fall in love, combat fears and heal wounds. The teaser captures only a glimpse of this epic adventure of four youngsters finding a completely new version of themselves.

Get ready to dwell into the journey of the lives of Bindiya, Dixit, Megha and Tushar as they uncover their deep rooted problems, while having fun and building unexpected relationships.

The show will stream only on Voot from 14th June.