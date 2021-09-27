- Advertisement -

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays a pivotal role in the Anushka Sharma-produced web series “Mai”, says female-led stories are here to stay.

Reflecting on the series, which will be streamed on Netflix, Wamiqa said, “What matters most today is the representation of women in stories that make a difference. I am honoured to be a part of this amazing project and work with such super-talented artistes. I don’t think my Netflix debut could be anything bigger than this.” “Mai” also features well-known actress Sakshi Tanwar.

“I believe that content-driven stories with women as protagonists are going to rule the roost. It is a great feeling to be a part of this strong female-led community and I cannot wait to see how audience reacts to the film,” Wamiqa added. She was last seen in the web series “Grahan”, another female-led story centred around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.