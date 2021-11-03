Watch Amazon Original comedy series ‘Harlem’ trailer

- Advertisement -

Watch the official trailer for Season One of the new series Harlem, from Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip. The Amazon Original single-camera comedy will premiere Friday, December 3, with all 10 episodes available exclusively on Prime Video.

Created, written, and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem is a new comedy following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability – and romantic partners – at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

- Advertisement -

The series stars Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.” Additional recurring guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.”

Harlem is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) also serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER. Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) directed the first two episodes.