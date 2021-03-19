Watch teaser of unusual, unexpected ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’

ADVERTISEMENT

Unusual and unexpected is how one can describe Netflix’s upcoming anthology – Ajeeb Daastaans that is set to premiere on April 16, 2021. The anthology will let viewers experience the most twisted stories that delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

Collaborating with some of the finest talent in the country, Ajeeb Daastaans will showcase four diverse stories exploring human flaws and emotions like jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled at the heart of a relationship. The films raise questions that will leave you with a dilemma between what’s right and what’s wrong as the lines get blurred.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Ajeeb Daastaans brings together four directors – Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani and an ensemble cast, featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.