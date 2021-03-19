ADVERTISEMENT
Watch teaser of unusual, unexpected ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’

Netflix dropped teaser of its upcoming anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari...

By Glamsham Editorial
Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari in Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans Geeli Pucchi still
Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari in Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans Geeli Pucchi still
Unusual and unexpected is how one can describe Netflix’s upcoming anthology – Ajeeb Daastaans that is set to premiere on April 16, 2021. The anthology will let viewers experience the most twisted stories that delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

Collaborating with some of the finest talent in the country, Ajeeb Daastaans will showcase four diverse stories exploring human flaws and emotions like jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled at the heart of a relationship. The films raise questions that will leave you with a dilemma between what’s right and what’s wrong as the lines get blurred.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Ajeeb Daastaans brings together four directors – Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani and an ensemble cast, featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

