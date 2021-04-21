‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ a joyous ride – Watch trailer

Adv.

It is rightly said that a person can go to any extent for the happiness and wishes of their family! A grandmother’s last wish, a dedicated grandson and a heartwarming journey, Netflix’s upcoming film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a large Punjabi family. The family entertainer is all set to release on 18 May 2021.

Comprising an incredible ensemble cast – Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth – the film showcases the journey of a US-returned grandson (Arjun Kapoor) who will go to any length to fulfil the last wish of Sardar (Neena Gupta), the family matriarch. Directed by Kaashvie Nair the film explores their unique relationship and is a tribute to multi-generational family bonds.

Director Kaashvie Nair said, “Sardar Ka Grandson is personal because it is a delectable mix of my grandparents and my attachment to my childhood home. It celebrates the unconditional love between grandparents and grandchildren. I feel like I am one of the luckiest debut directors to have an eclectic mix of actors, a strong crew and unconditional support from the producers Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Mantena, Monisha, John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar. Bringing the story to life on Netflix is just the icing on the cake! Can’t wait to see how the world reacts to our film!”

Veteran actress Neena Gupta said, “This is the first time that I’m playing a character like this. A lot of effort was put into honing the way Sardar talked, looked and reacted to situations. ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a joyous ride filled with mixed emotions which will make the audience smile and also leave a tear or two in their eyes. I just wanted everyone to watch this film with their family and have a great time.”

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Arjun Kapoor said, “Sardar Ka Grandson is an emotional film with a strong message. This will be a perfect family viewing experience – for all! Being a part of the film with such an amazing ensemble cast was a very pleasant experience and shooting with them never felt like work. The experience constantly helped me learn and grow. I can’t wait for the audience to see this sweet relationship between a grandmother and her grandson, which has never been portrayed in this manner.”