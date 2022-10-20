Watch trailer of comedy film ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’

Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated comedy film, ‘The People We Hate at The Wedding’. The film features Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Dustin Milligan, Isaach De Bankolé, Karan Soni, Tony Goldwyn, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden, and John Macmillan in pivotal roles.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the the lives of the dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). This poses a chance for them to reconnect as–more or less–adults and learn to love each other like they once did. The hilarious raunchy comedy promises to be an intriguing ride for viewers.

Directed by Claire Scanlon, and written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, it is produced by Ashley Fox and Margot Hand. Based on the book by Grant Ginder, The People We Hate at the Wedding, will release on Prime Video on November 18, 2022.