ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Watch (trailer) ‘The Illegal’ before pursuing ‘the American Dream’

Watch this student's fate from India who leaves his home, country and family behind to pursue the American Dream, the struggle of living inside a system set up for his failure...

By Glamsham Editorial
Suraj Sharma in Danish Renzu's The Illegal poster
Suraj Sharma in Danish Renzu's The Illegal poster
ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Prime Video is all set to bring a critically acclaimed title – The Illegal, in India. Written and Directed by Danish Renzu, (Half Widow, In Search of America, Inshallah), the film brings to fore the downside of the Great American Dream, that many chase. Through its gripping narrative, the film mirrors the harsh realities of the young migrants who journey to America in search of a better life, but end up struggling to make the ends meet. The struggles and triumphs of the migrant is aptly projected by the BAFTA-nominated actor Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, Phillauri), who takes this narrative forward effortlessly, in the film. He is joined by Hannah Masi, Shweta Tripathi, Iqbal Theba, Jay Ali, Adil Hussain, Danny Vasquez and Neelima Azim, who play pivotal roles in the film.

‘The Illegal’ is about this student from India who is accepted to a prestigious university, he leaves his home, country, and family behind to pursue the American Dream. Due to an unfortunate turn of events, he is forced to work in a restaurant to survive and the struggle of living inside a system set up for his failure challenges him to look within to find inner strength, overcome obstacles, and never give up.

Sharing excitement about the digital premiere of The Illegal, Director Danish Renzu said, “This film is very close to my heart, as much as filming it was exciting, I am super thrilled about the movie releasing for wider audiences as well. While the film was received well at a number of film festivals, I am still nervous about the audience’s reaction to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, The Illegal premiered at various film festivals and won many accolades including Mumbai International Film Festival (Special Award for Discovering India), Vancouver South Asian Film Festival (Best Feature Critics Choice), Austin Film Festival, DC South Asian Film Festival (Best Film Jury Mention), DC South Asian Film Festival (Best Feature Audience Award), among others.

The film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 23 exclusively in India. Amazon Prime Video today also unveiled the trailer of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleThe Big Bull Dialogues: Abhishek Bachchan’s powerful dialogues
Next articleWatch teaser of unusual, unexpected ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Adil Hussain starrer film about an illegal immigrant in UK

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Adil Hussain starrer film about an illegal immigrant in UK frantically searching for his missing daughter
Read more
News

Prakash Jha: National Education Policy 2020 will ensure equal opportunity for children

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP), and feels it will pave the way for a transformed education system in India.
Read more
News

Prakash Jha: Need of the hour is to discuss equality of education

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Inspired by real events Jha's 'Pareeksha: The Final Test' talks of how quality education still remains inaccessible to the masses and is further dividing our society.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Pogba goal gives United win over Milan in Europa League

India squad for ODI series against England announced

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India's squad for their three-match ODI series against England was announced on Friday.The series will be played from...

Maiden call-up for Krishna in Ind's ODI squad for Eng series (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) M Prasidh Krishna has received a maiden call-up to the Indian squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series...

Urvashi Rautela takes over Ranveer Singh here!

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela, just crossed 34.9 million followers taking over Bollywood’s handsome hunk Ranveer Singh who has 34.8 million followers!!

Watch teaser of unusual, unexpected ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix dropped teaser of its upcoming anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari...

Watch (trailer) ‘The Illegal’ before pursuing ‘the American Dream’

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Watch this student's fate from India who leaves his home, country and family behind to pursue the American Dream, the struggle of living inside a system set up for his failure...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates