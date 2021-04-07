Watch Turkish drama series ‘The Choice’ in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil

Adv.

A man’s life turns upside down when he is defamed by his colleague for a promotion. All seems lost when his bank accounts are sealed for the investigation and his son gets diagnosed with brain tumor, and thus his chase for money begins. Seems like a Bollywood film, doesn’t it? But what if we told you this story is one of the most appreciated shows from Turkey? And that it can be watched in (select) local languages!

MX Player has been releasing 2 international shows every Wednesday and this week, the platform has announced Turkish drama series ‘The Choice’ that can be streamed in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Directed by Uluc Bayraktar, the Turkish drama series follows the life story of Irfan (Halit Ergenc) who is an economy professor. A trustworthy man, a loving father and a good husband to Eda (Nur Fettahoglu), he lives a modest life that turns upside down when he gets slandered by his colleague during the time of his promotion as dean. After a wholesome 20 years of an academic career, he finds himself unemployed. Failing to seek help from the law, he faces the worst of it all when his bank accounts get sealed as a part of the investigation and Irfan learns that his 7-year-old son is diagnosed with a brain tumor. On a dark adventure to source money for his son’ operation, Irfan faces many obstacles and must face his past.