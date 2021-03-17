Web series based Apeksha Rao’s book ‘Along Came A Spyder’

ADVERTISEMENT

Abundantia Entertainment, announced that it has acquired the rights of Apeksha Rao‘s best-selling young-adult book, Along Came A Spyder, which will be adapted into a multi-season series out of India.

The book, Along Came A Spyder is a young adult thriller about seventeen-year-old Samira who is smart, sassy, and whose only dream in life is to follow in her family’s footsteps and become a spy. Leading missions, running agents, evading exploding napalms – she wants to do it all while dealing with the coming-of-age pangs on her budding youth. When she accidentally discovers there exists a sisterhood of teen spies called The Spyders, Samira will do anything to get in and thus begins the fast-paced and riveting adventure by the debutante author Apeksha Rao.

A segment that is yet to be explored to its full potential in India is the Young-Adult (YA) genre. To bridge the gap between the growing youth, who form a significant part of today’s audience, and this genre, Abundantia Entertainment has launched the YA segment focused Filters. This would be Abundantia Entertainment’s second project under this vertical since their announcement of acquiring the rights of the hit Israeli YA drama, The Missing which is presently under scripting.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment says, “YA is a clear and distinct priority for Abundantia Entertainment. And we want to tap into every possibility to create insightful and engaging stories for the Indian YA segment. Apeksha’s brilliant and evocative book, Along Came A Spyder, is a step in that direction. I’m excited about the possibility of building an Indian home-grown YA franchise for this under-served segment.”

Author Apeksha Rao says, “Seeing my characters come alive on-screen is definitely a very exciting feeling and I am truly excited that Abundantia Entertainment along with The Story Ink will be seeing this journey through. Along Came a Spyder is a fast-paced, thrilling adventure revolving around a teenager and her grit and determination to pursue her dream of becoming a spy. I’m positive that the youth will thoroughly enjoy this adaptation.”

Sidharth Jain, Founder & Producer of India’s leading Book to screen company – The Story Ink, says, “Abundantia was our first choice to partner with for Apeksha’s book and we are delighted that our first collaboration with them focusses on building a strong YA franchise based on Along Came a Spyder.”

Shikhaa Sharma, Head Creative & Development, Abundantia Entertainment added, “Apeksha’s book is a seamless fit into the profile we are creating and building for Filters. Her book has been a roaring success and it has all the elements to make for an engaging and compelling watch for the YA audience segment we aim to reach with this show.”