Web series on Delhi cop Seema Dhaka who rescued 76 missing kids

A web series has been announced on the life of Seema Dhaka, the Delhi Police head constable who became a hero.

Mumbai, March 8: On International Women’s Day, a web series has been announced on the life of Seema Dhaka, the Delhi Police head constable who became a hero after rescuing 76 missing children within three months last year.

Announcing the news, a trade analyst tweeted on Monday, “Absolute Binge Entertainment (subsidiary of Absolute India Newspaper) acquires story rights of Seema Dhaka to make a web series. @SeemaDhaka12 is 1st Delhi police officer promoted out of turn for finding 76 missing children in under 3 months @yogendraht @absolute_binge @absoluteindnews.”

In November last year, Head Constable Seema Dhaka of Samaypur Badli Police Station became the first cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing missing children under the incentive scheme announced by Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava.

Seema traced 76 missing children, 56 of whom are below the age of 14. The children were traced not just from Delhi, but from other states such as Punjab and West Bengal.

