Watch trailer of Amazon Original YA series – PANIC

Adv.

‘Panic’ is a new Amazon Prime Video one-hour drama series, written and created by Lauren Oliver (based on her bestselling novel). It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better.

But this year, the rules have changed – the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face-to-face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.

The ten-episode Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 28, 2021. The trailer, which provides a sneak peek at the mysterious high-stakes challenges, teen friendships and romance, also features the never before released song ‘Not Going Home’ from global superstar, Tones and I. The alt-pop song will also be heard within the series in episode 109 and is taken from Tones And I’s debut album.

Adv.

Amazon Original YA series – PANIC is created, written by and executive produced by Lauren Oliver and executive produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman serve as co-executive producers. Panic is produced by Amazon Studios.

The Amazon Original YA series – PANIC regulars: Olivia Welch ‘Heather Nill’, Mike Faist ‘Dodge Mason’, Jessica Sula ‘Natalie Williams’, Camron Jones ‘Bishop Mason’, Ray Nicholson ‘Ray Hall’, Enrique Murciano ‘Sheriff Cortez’