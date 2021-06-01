5 web shows to widen your horizon with foreign languages

Adv.

The best way to learn and pick up a language is by watching a film or web series with subtitles. And with you having ample time at home to binge-watch content at its very best, why not tap the play button and experience some of the best shows made in foreign languages. If you’re wondering which are the best ones to stream, here are five of the very best.

Open your mind to world cinema with these must-watch foreign shows.

DOM (Amazon Prime Video)

DOM is a Brazilian crime-mafia series which is inspired by a true story. Directed by Vincente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira and starring Gabriel Leone, Flavio Tolezani, Filipe Braganca, this series is about a police officer who is has been fighting the war against drugs his entire life only to finds his own son become the most drug lord in Rio de Janeiro. So, if you are interested in watching a crime thriller series on drugs in the heart of all things samba and football, DOM, that will feature in its original language (Brazilian-Portuguese), is ready to keep you right at the edge of your seat and give you the much-needed adrenaline rush. DOM will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 4th June 2021.

Money Heist or La Casa De Papel (Netflix)

Casa De Papel aka Money Heist is a Spanish series which is all about a team working as one to rob a bank. The crime-drama television show was created by Alex Pina and stars Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte and Itziar Ituno in the main leads. Money Heist is a series which is slow paced and takes its time to sink into the skin of the viewer but the unprecedented endings and situations is what makes it a nail-biting series and a global phenomenon. For those who simply can’t seem to get enough of the show, ‘The Professor’ will be back with in 5th season in two parts. While the first part will arrive on September 3, the second part will premiere on December 3.

Zero Zero Zero (Amazon Prime Video)

Replicating the success of a book is tough for some, but quite easy if you’re Leonardo Fasoli, Mauricio Katz, Stefano Sollima, the creators of Zero Zero Zero. The Italian crime drama show is based on the book of the same name by international bestselling author Roberto Saviano. It’s a fresh high-end drama about two brothers who solve the damage done due to a cocaine shipment that finds its way to Europe, Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean to severely effect the international cocaine trade.

Dark (Netflix)

This German science-fiction thriller series is created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese and stars Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Julika Jenkins, Andreas Pietschmann and Maja Schone in the lead roles. Each of the three seasons were a phenomenal success and people liked the unique concept and idea behind the storyline. The series revolves around the disappearance of two children from a town in Germany and how looking back into past was the solution to finding them.

Inuyashiki (Last Hero) (Amazon Prime Video)

This Japanese science-fiction web series will take you right up in the sky where there are no boundaries to your imagination. Written and illustrated by Hiroya Oku, this anime series is about an office worker who accidentally gets his body rebuilt as a powerful robot by a UFO. Will our last action hero turn save the society from evil, it’s best to relive the stellar ending for yourself.