When Asha Negi managed to find Indian food in remote places Down Under

Adv.

Actress Asha Negi, who will soon be seen in the web series “Khwabon Ke Parindey” turned out to be a saviour for the rest of the cast and crew, when everyone started craving for Indian food in Australia.

The team was traveling across various locations in Australia and, while everyone had a great time, they would often crave for Indian food. Asha and her co-star Mrinal Dutt always managed to find Indian food in the remotest areas. She also had help from fellow Indians who they met on the way, to discover little places where they could satiate their cravings for food that felt closest to home.

“I love Indian food. While I do love experimenting with international cuisine from time to time, there is a point in time I start craving for dal chawal and chicken curry. Mrinal is exactly like me and both of us were determined to find Indian food in the outskirts of Australia!” Asha Negi says.

Adv.

She adds, “Shooting for ‘Khwabon Ke Parindey’ has been a wholesome experience. Right from the gorgeous locations in Australia, to spending time with the rest of the cast and crew between shots, every minute has been memorable. But the secret is we all actually bonded over one thing — Indian food.”

The webshow will stream on Voot from June 14.