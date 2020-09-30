Home OTT News

When Vijay Varma out-spammed a spam account

By Glamsham Editorial
Social media posts of Bollywood celebrities being flooded with spam comments is nothing new. What is unusual is the way in which actor Vijay Varma has chosen to deal with the situation on Wednesday.

Vijay took to his verified Instagram account in the evening to share photographs with a little pup, which is among six new puppies born in his colony.

“I could play his dad in the biopic right?” the actor captioned the photographs.

A spam account immediately commented on the actor’s post: “Hello friends kisiko love life problem marriage life problem DM me follow me.”

Vijay took notice of the spam comment and posted this reply: “Aapko problem ho toh mujhe bolna (Do let me know if you have any such problems).”

While fans of the actor commented on his post expressing their love for the pup, a user suggested Vijay should try casting him in his upcoming web series “Mirzapur 2”. –ians/abh/vnc

