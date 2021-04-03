OTTNews

Why Abhishekh Khan is excited about ‘Project 9191’ role

Abhishekh Khan who plays a pivotal role in the thriller web show 'Project 9191', says the unusual nature of the story & his role drew him to the project.

Abhishekh Khan in 'Project 9191'
Actor Abhishekh Khan plays a pivotal role in the thriller web show “Project 9191”, and he said the unusual nature of the story and his role drew him to the project. The series is about a special team of law enforcers in Mumbai that works towards stopping crimes including kidnapping, extortion, terror threats before they are committed.

“He is not your usual techie, as often portrayed in shows and films. He is not someone who is over-the-top about codes and programming. Johnny as a character is subtle, sober and kind. I’ve tried my best to keep it away from the cliches we encounter,” revealed Abhishekh.

Directed by Subbu Iyer, the series features Satyajit Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Trishna Mukherjee, and Manini De along with Abhishekh and streams on Sony Liv.

