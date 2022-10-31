scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
OTTNews

‘Willow’ to premiere on November 30th

By Glamsham Editorial
'Willow' to premieres on November 30th
Action Adventure Series 'Willow' from Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment

The final poster for Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment’s all-new action-adventure series “Willow” unveiled. And in the coming month, the series based on George Lucas’ fantasy-adventure film will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.

The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne.

Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

“Willow” also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers. Writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.

Previous article
Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Maniesh Paul to host IIFA next year
Next article
'Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy' trailer presents gripping tale of a spy during 1965 India-Pak war
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Pooja Hegde

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US