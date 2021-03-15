ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Yash Patnaik’s Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 moves to a Voot

IMM2 has been a great hit on digital since the beginning. The viewership numbers say it all

By Glamsham Editorial
Yash Patnaik's Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 moves to a Voot
Yash Patnaik Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Voot Select
ADVERTISEMENT

Mamta & Yash Patnaik’s hit show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 (IMM2) has been a big success. From Monday (15th March), the show is going to be on a popular digital platform – Voot Select.

Speaking on this big movement, Yash Patnaik the creator of the show says, “IMM2 has been a great hit on digital since the beginning. The viewership numbers say it all. So, in my view the shift is natural. I am thankful to Colors team for their continuous trust in the IP.”

The show became a trendsetter in very less time and the connect between IMM2 and its audience is very organic. Speaking on that Yash adds, “IMM2 has been a great experience for all of us at Beyond Dreams. We took a big gamble with the narrative, characters and treatment. I am happy it has paid dividends to everyone connected with the show. As a creator, it’s a great feeling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Yash, digital platforms are very exciting. Yash goes on to explain, “One gets more freedom and opportunity to play with the content and narrative. The digital audience is very expressive. They accept, reject, and react to almost everything instantly. Unlike television ratings which is drawn from very small data, digital numbers are big and real. The reactions are instant, hence its interesting for us as makers.”

So what changes can the audience expect in the show from 15th March onwards? “The storyline of IMM2 will continue, however, there will be more thrill, intrigue, and romance. We won’t make drastic changes as there is a large audience who have been watching the show for a long time. Viewers can expect upgraded look, feel, and treatment as we go along. We are also introducing a very interesting track from the 15th. Actor Ankit Siwach is joining the cast and will be playing Vyom, a very interesting character. Vyom will bring a lot of twists and turns to the story.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBTS performs DYNAMITE at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Next articleRaqesh Bapat on digital debut: Character is so dark it made me think twice
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Helly Shah glows in white lehenga

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Helly Shah looks barbie doll in white lehenga
Read more
News

James Marsden on working in a pandemic-driven show amid Covid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star James Marsden says shooting a project about a fictional pandemic amid the ongoing Covid outbreak was eerie.
Read more
News

Ronit Roy turns teacher for ‘Candy’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Playing a teacher in his upcoming web series has been one of the most difficult jobs in his career as an actor, says Ronit...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

Manika Batra crashes out of Olympic qualifying event

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Manika Batra's run at the World Singles Qualification Tournament, an Olympic qualification event in table tennis, came to an...

Win over Punjab keeps TRAU's title ambitions alive

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 15 (IANS) Komron Tursunov's 81st minute free-kick helped Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) Football Club defeat RoundGlass Punjab FC 1-0 in...

Hazard out of Real's Champions League clash vs Atalanta

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Eden Hazard's injury nightmare at Real Madrid continued after the club confirmed that he suffered yet another muscle injury that...

Mohammedans thrash Churchill to second on points table

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 15 (IANS) Mohammedan SC handed Churchill Brothers their second straight defeat of the season as the Black Panthers, in a scintillating...

No crowd for last 3 T20Is due to rise in Covid cases

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) The final three T20 Internationals between India and England will be hosted behind closed doors due to a rise in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates