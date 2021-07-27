Yesteryear classic remakes for a perfect watchlist

Adv.

There are some classic movies that have a special place in all our hearts! Retold stories of these classics that will surely take you down memory lane. The popular movie from late 80s Turner and Hooch is back with a fresh story as the Hooch returns to find an unlikely master in Scott Turner essayed by actor Josh Peck. The film will take fans back to the old days when the Tom Hanks movie of the same name became a rage.

Another classic that has gathered a huge fan following that cuts across age groups is The Lion King. Attempted and retold in the CGI version, the tale of Simba is sure to tear you up every time you watch it. Here are some more classics that have returned with a reboot.

Aladdin

In this live-action retelling of the 1992 classic, Aladdin and power hungry Grand Vizier vie for magic lamp that can make the deepest wishes come true.

Alice in Wonderland

Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magic world where she reunites with her old friends and learns of her true destiny.

Beauty and The Beast

Belle is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she looks beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior to realise the soul of the true Prince within.

DuckTales

DuckTales chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most favourite trillionaire Scrooge McDuck, his mischief making triplet grandnephews.

Lady and the Tramp

An adventure about Lady, a pampered cocker spaniel, and Tramp, a roguish mutt, with whom she learns what it means to be footloose and leash-free.

Mulan

Masquerading as a male soldier to protect her father and tested every step of the way, Mulan must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

The Jungle Book

When a tiger named Shere Khan threatens to kill Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves, his friends Bagheera and Baloo help him escape his clutches.

The Lion King

In the African Savanna, a young prince overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

A new group of misfits rediscovers the joys of playing hockey for the love of the game.

Turner & Hooch

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.

