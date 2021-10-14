Bhuvan Bam worked on 'Dhindora' for three years

- Advertisement -

Bhuvan Bam has released the first episode of his much-awaited web show ‘Dhindora’. After the successful launch of Dhindora’s poster by Asia’s biggest director SS Rajamouli and the trailer trending on #1 across platforms, Bam’s fans have been going gaga waiting for its October launch. And with many industry stalwarts and celebrities whole heartedly supporting the show, the response thus far being nothing short of spectacular.

A sneak peak into the much awaited premiere episode depicts the morning chaos witnessed at every common man’s household. Things take a turn when Bablooji gets fired from his job and bumps into a lottery ticket vendor on his way home. Will having fortuitously bought a lottery ticket work in Bablooji’s favour?

- Advertisement -

Dhindora, India’s first independently released, creator-led web show will now continue to entertain the audience for the next 8 weeks with consecutive episodes releasing every Thursday under the creator’s independent YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

Bhuvan will be seen essaying 9 characters from BB Ki Vines Universe single handedly, with the series also featuring renowned actors like AnupSoni, Rajesh Tailang and debutant GayatriBharadwaj.

- Advertisement -

Thrilled on receiving an overwhelming response for Dhindora’s launch, Bhuvan Bam said, “We have worked over 3 years to bring Dhindora to life. Today feels surreal when we finally present to you what we have been creating with all our hearts. I’m grateful to each and every person who has supported us through this journey. Each of my characters are real life inspirations for me and I’m glad they are receiving so much love from the audiences. Cannot wait for you all to experience Dhindora, and what we have in store for the coming weeks.”

Having created iconic characters like Bhanchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu mama, and others, Bam diligently shot for Dhindora, despite the pandemic.The show, directed by Himank Gaur, is light-hearted story that revolves around Bhuvan and his family’s trials in the midst of some hysterical yet acute situations.

- Advertisement -

“Bhuvan came up with the entire story idea of Dhindora in 2018. It was always manifested that we wanted to take the long format route and I’m extremely glad we are going live with the first episode of our very own show today. This is for all our audience who have been associated with BB Ki Vines for the past 6 years, These 8 episodes over the next eight weeks is dedicated to each one of you.” said Rohit Raj. Producer, Dhindora.