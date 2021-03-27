Zakir Hussain on ‘twist & turns’ in ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2’

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Zakir Hussain returns as comedian-actor Zakir Khan’s on-screen father in the second season of the popular sitcom “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare”. Hussain promises a lot of twists and turns in the father-son relationship in the new season.

“My role continues the same as Ronny’s father but yes in this season there will be a lot of twist and turns in father and son’s relationship. I’m playing a quintessential middle-class father. One will get to see the supportive and emotional side of the father towards his son,” said Hussain.

Working with Zakir Khan, who plays the protagonist Ronny, is always “a great experience”, Hussain said.

Sharing what the audience can expect from season 2, he shared: “In this season one will get to see how Ronny is taking things more seriously, which he was not earlier in the first season. Ronny will be more responsible but in his character and style. It depicts how things unfold and change in Ronny’s hunky dory life.”

“Also one thing I want to add that it’s all about how in a middle-class family if a child aspires to do something different than usual, his family gets afraid at first and then start supporting him,” he informed.

Directed by Shashant Shah, season two of the show also features Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles, and streams on Amazon Prime Video.