Zayn Ibad Khan is learning how to be romantic from his 'Aashiqana' character

Bringing back double the romance and triple the action, Disney+ Hotstar is once again charming viewers with the unusual love story of Yash and Chikki in the second season of Aashiqana 2. Directed and produced by Gul Khan, the new season explores the marital chapter of Yash and Chikki’s life, where Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey play two souls in love and war with each other.

Sharing about the new season and the new journey of Yash, Zayn Ibad Khan said, “Since he is in love with Chikki, Yash is experiencing new things and is undergoing changes in Aashiqana Season 2. It is also making him unlearn old ideologies which were inculcated in him by Daadi. In Season 2, he has become more open. It is something I hold in common with the character, being open to new things!” he said.

But that is not all that Zayn Ibad Khan is learning from his beloved character, Yash. “I am also learning how to be romantic from Yash. He is one big romantic guy, even if he does not show it in conventional ways. In this season, we go one notch higher in the romance quotient,” he added.

Find out how Yash and Chikki’s brand-new chapter unravels in Aashiqana Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar