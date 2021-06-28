Zoya Hussain: Got a chance to push myself as actress in ‘Grahan’

Adv.

Actress Zoya Hussain, who played an IPS officer in the new show ‘Grahan’, says she pushed herself as an actress for the role.

“I’ve always loved the way director Ranjan Chandel writes, right from the time of ‘Mukkabaaz’. Here, he has taken inspiration from Satya Vyas’s immensely loved novel ‘Chaurasi’ and expanded it, giving the tale an all-new perspective. At the same time, I felt that there was so much scope for me to push myself with the character of an IPS Officer Amrita Singh. The way Amrita Singh undergoes an emotional journey through the series and the interpersonal dynamics she shares with the characters, made working on this project even more satisfying,” said Zoya.

The series also features Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Pavan Malhotra among others and airs Disney+ Hotstar VIP.