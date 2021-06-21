Zoya Hussain opens up on her IPS officer role in 'Grahan'

Adv.

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Zoya Hussain says her character, IPS officer Amrita Singh, in the upcoming web series “Grahan”, is strong and vulnerable at the same time.

“Amrita Singh is strong, determined, and successful on one hand, but she also has a vulnerable side. These are two different aspects and yet they make her character a complete person like all of us. As an IPS Officer, she has stood her ground and succeeded in a completely male-dominated world. On the other hand, she is also a daughter who faces confusion, problems and dilemmas after her father is accused of a crime. I carried a certain level of responsibility when I donned the uniform but I also shaped the character in a way that makes her real and relatable,” says Zoya.

Inspired by Satya Vyas’ popular book “Chaurasi”, the story revolves around young IPS officer Amrita Singh who, during an investigation, discover her father could be in the centre of the case.

“Grahan” drops on June 24 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

