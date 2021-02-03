ADVERTISEMENT

Movie Review | A Bra Ka D Bra: A well intended pinch

A Bra Ka D Bra movie review is here. Streaming on Movie on Demand section of Book My Show, A Bra Ka D Bra stars Prachi Bansal in lead. Directed by Neelima Bajpai, A Bra Ka D Bra is made under Shakuntalam Telefilms Pvt. Ltd and is produced by Shyamashis Bhattacharya & Neelima Bajpai.

Bollywood frequently makes fun by body shamming, remember Rohan aka Ladoo (Kavish Majmudar) in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, the initial portions of Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar) in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the classic song ‘Hum Kale Hai Toh Kya Hua Dilwale Hai’ sung by Mohammed Rafi and filmed on Mehmood who plays a dark skin chef in the movie Gumnam, etc etc.

Neelima Bajpai’s A Bra Ka D Bra addresses body shaming with a feel good approach. The USP of this cry for equality that pinches the stereotype mentality of what is good and cool this time is beyond colour and weight. It’s about size – small size of her breasts.

A small town – Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) fame Bani Awasthi (Prachi Bansal) a gifted basketball player, Bani is excited to move into Mumbai with his brother Neel (Piyush Sharma) and father played by Amitabh.

She becomes the captain of her school team but her achievements as a player isn’t enough in this world which judges the beauty of people by their physical appearances based on the cliché stereotype mindset like fair skin, long hair, the perfect size of 36- 24- 36 etc etc.

In today’s world where trolling is a fashion, Bani falls into the trap to be the ‘normal’ girl and tries everything available on earth that money can buy to boost her confidence and get that ‘size’. Though she has a gay friend Chanchal (Luv Vispute) and a dark skin feminist Shanty (Poulomi Das) as her friends, Bani gets obsessed with the pressure to have that perfect shape, she even puts artificial padding to look normal. For a short while the artificial adjustment works making the college stud Vidyut Saxena (Avinash Mishra) getting more than friendly with her but one day her consciousness confronts her. What happens next?

A Bra Ka D Bra (a more better and decent title could have been worked out), the intention might be to attract maximum eyeballs, Anyways the writer Indira Bisht and director Neelima Bajpai manage a well-intended feel good family drama that pinches (read addresses) the issue of body shaming.

There is nothing ground breaking or say novel in the presentation or treatment, the movie purely sails on its strong, powerful theme, winning act by Prachi Bansal as Bani Awasthi and a couple of emotionally charged moments like the one in hospital.

The supporting cast chips in with solid support starting from Amitabh as Bani’s Father, Piyush Sharma as Neel, Neelu Kohli and Kamal Dadiliya as Bani’s nagging aunts. Varsha Sharma as Chandni, Luv Vispute as Chanchal, Poulomi Das as Shanty, Vishal Sharma as Coach, Richa Bhattacharya as Khoobchandnani Madam, Avinash Mishra as Vidyut, Deepashu Pathania as TT, Shirin Sewani as Suhaani, Aishwariya Raj as Miss Pouloma and Abhijit Sinha as South Indian teacher.

Gone Kesh, Bala, Ujda Chaman and now A Bra Ka D Bra though this Prachi Bansal starrer helmed by Neelima Bajpai isn’t that strong in its presentation and treatment, the well-intended feel good pinch on body shaming with some reliable performance and relatable sequences makes sure that the message reaches to the audience.