Movie Review | A Simple Murder: Teasingly Twisty & Dark

Advtg.

A Simple Murder Review is here. The Sony Liv original dark crime comedy series stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh, Amit Sial & Priya Anand in pivotal roles. Written by Prateek Payodhi, the series is directed by Sachin Pathak. A Simple Murder will be streaming on Sony Liv from November 20, 2020.

A SIMPLE MURDER Story

Struggling to get the seed money for his start up Manish (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) is leading an unexciting life with his opportunistic wife Richa (Priya Anand). A goof up finds Manish caught between two hitmen Santosh (Amit Sial) and Himmat (Sushant Singh), a gangster politician Pandit (Yashpal Sharma), crores of money and more…

Advtg.

A SIMPLE MURDER review

Rangbaaz Phirse ki dark comedian ban jane ki koshish dil se…

Rangbaaz Phirse fame Sachin Pathak doesn’t break any new ground in this dark comedy thriller but takes his steps in the right direction.

Advtg.

This teasingly twisty dark comedy – A SIMPLE MURDER is a sarcastic smile at love, dreams, aspirations, need, greed, faith, fate, sin, redemption and more… winking at the changing morality and humanity of a person in different times.

The writers Akhilesh Jaiswal, Prateek Payodhi come with doses of sly humour and surprises from time to time, keeping the audience hooked in this unique cat and ‘mouse’ kinda saga that can satisfy the lovers of such genre.

A comic policeman (Gopal Datt), two hitmen with rare shades of art (Amit Sial) and humanity (Sushant Singh) make that rare kill and lift this dark comedy from the routine.

Advtg.

Performances are of highest order.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Manish is perfect. Bringing refined naturalism to his character & role as the honest lover torn by faith and fate. After the movie SAMEER (2017) Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub gets a major role of the protagonist and the actor excels.

Priya Anand is excellent in maintaining the fine balance between innocence and greed. Amit Sial is a delight with his innovative nuances. Sushant Singh steals the frame whenever he appears and gives a terrific performance. Yashpal Sharma is brilliant. Vikram Kochar is outstanding.

Gopal Datt deserves special mention for his comic innovations. Ayaz Khan is very good. Solid support comes from Ankur Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Vinay Verma, Aleena Khan & Vedika Dutt.

This review will be incomplete without the mention of Durgesh Kumar as the waiter who is just brilliant.

Technical

S. Bharathwaaj’s cinematography captures the swinging moods in day and night very effectively. Editing by Parikshhit Jha is good. Action by Sunil Rodrigues is engaging. Background score by Karsh Kale is a major plus.

Final words

A SIMPLE MURDER is a well-acted controlled dark comedy pulp action drama with amusingly twisted turns.

Rating 3.5 stars

pic/poster courtesy : Sony Liv